Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 167.71 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.91% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 167.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales167.71140.82 19 OPM %21.0115.94 -PBDT38.7626.76 45 PBT25.0518.38 36 NP18.8217.77 6
