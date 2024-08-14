Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 167.71 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.91% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 167.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales167.71140.82 19 OPM %21.0115.94 -PBDT38.7626.76 45 PBT25.0518.38 36 NP18.8217.77 6

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

