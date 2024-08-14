Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 167.71 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.91% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 167.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.167.71140.8221.0115.9438.7626.7625.0518.3818.8217.77

