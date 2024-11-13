Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 158.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.285.99 38 OPM %5.438.35 -PBDT0.740.57 30 PBT0.310.12 158 NP0.310.12 158

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

