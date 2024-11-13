Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 158.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.285.995.438.350.740.570.310.120.310.12

