Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 158.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of Medi Caps rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.285.99 38 OPM %5.438.35 -PBDT0.740.57 30 PBT0.310.12 158 NP0.310.12 158
