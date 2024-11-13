Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.80% to Rs 806.23 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) declined 18.39% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.80% to Rs 806.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1018.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales806.231018.00 -21 OPM %7.906.84 -PBDT53.5868.93 -22 PBT42.8154.08 -21 NP31.8639.04 -18
