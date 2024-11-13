Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.80% to Rs 806.23 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) declined 18.39% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.80% to Rs 806.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1018.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.806.231018.007.906.8453.5868.9342.8154.0831.8639.04

