Medico Remedies standalone net profit declines 36.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 39.35 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies declined 36.21% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 39.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.3542.366.127.252.883.852.133.141.552.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News