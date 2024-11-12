Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 208.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 91.60 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 208.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.6089.40 2 OPM %6.667.76 -PBDT3.822.94 30 PBT0.340.42 -19 NP1.420.46 209
