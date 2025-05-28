Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 28 2025
Sales reported at Rs 1.18 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 230.81% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.181.18 0 5.691.72 231 OPM %-177.12-510.17 --82.78-427.91 - PBDT-5.0514.21 PL 0.38-0.54 LP PBT-5.0614.19 PL 0.31-0.62 LP NP-5.0614.09 PL 0.31-0.77 LP

May 28 2025

