Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 496.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 496.43% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 48.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.48.9741.9610.802.265.100.935.080.915.010.84

