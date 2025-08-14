ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.132.582.241.550.070.040.060.030.050.02

