Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.37% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net Loss of Sungold Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.37% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.400.492.052.28-15.0028.5723.4135.53-0.04-0.040.050.05-0.04-0.040.050.04-0.04-0.040.040.03

