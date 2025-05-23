Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 44.19% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.28% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.68% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.620.511.503.1790.3294.1282.6793.380.560.481.242.960.560.481.242.960.620.431.122.82

