Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymed Labs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raymed Labs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Raymed Labs reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiran Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 13.75% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story