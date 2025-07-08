Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announces redevelopment project in Santacruz, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announces redevelopment project in Santacruz, Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has entered into a Development Agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of Residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Re-development of a residential project about Twenty Eight Thousand Sq.Ft construction area, will lead estimated revenue of Rs.37 crore. The project is in line with the Company's mission to develop distinguished properties that offer modern living standards. With a firm dedication to excellence and client fulfillment, the company looks forward with enthusiasm to the completion of this project. The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voltas introduces Flo Series Fans

RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Valiant Comm gains on bagging Rs 4 crore order from PSTCL

Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story