Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announces redevelopment project in Santacruz, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has entered into a Development Agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of Residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Re-development of a residential project about Twenty Eight Thousand Sq.Ft construction area, will lead estimated revenue of Rs.37 crore. The project is in line with the Company's mission to develop distinguished properties that offer modern living standards. With a firm dedication to excellence and client fulfillment, the company looks forward with enthusiasm to the completion of this project. The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News