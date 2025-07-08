Valiant Comm gains on bagging Rs 4 crore order from PSTCL

Valiant Communications rose 1.14% to Rs 890 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 4.33 crore from Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of protection equipment as per PSTCLs technical requirements.

The total value of the order is Rs 4.33 crore and the project is scheduled to be executed by 31 December 2025.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.

Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products. It is an approved manufacturer to some of the major power utilities including Power Grid Corporation (India) and various National and State Electricity Boards, with track record of successful installations in more than 5,500+ power sub-stations worldwide including at 765kV, 440kV, 400kV, 384kV, 220kV, 132kV, 110kV, 66kV and 33kV power sub-stations. The companys consolidated net profit surged 69.5% to Rs 4.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.49 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21.1% YoY to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.