Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order valued at Rs 96.99 crore.

The order entails supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of smart warehousing elements at 226 foodgrain warehouses.

The order is scheduled to be fully executed by 6 July 2030. The order value stand at Rs 96,99,80,118.

The company has clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and therefore, the question of it being conducted at arms length does not arise.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.44% to Rs 410.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Valiant Comm gains on bagging Rs 4 crore order from PSTCL

Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Pound net speculative longs fall further

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story