RailTel Corp bags Rs 97-cr work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order valued at Rs 96.99 crore.

The order entails supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of smart warehousing elements at 226 foodgrain warehouses.

The order is scheduled to be fully executed by 6 July 2030. The order value stand at Rs 96,99,80,118.

The company has clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and therefore, the question of it being conducted at arms length does not arise.