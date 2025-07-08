Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Titan Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and Angel One Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 6.48% to Rs 114 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9179 shares in the past one month.

Titan Company Ltd tumbled 5.97% to Rs 3447.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28425 shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd lost 4.86% to Rs 2210.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59459 shares in the past one month. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd shed 4.13% to Rs 2487.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1429 shares in the past one month.