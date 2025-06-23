Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's forex reserves rose USD 2.294 billion to USD 698.95 billion for the week ended June 13, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended June 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by USD 1.739 billion to USD 589.426 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were up by USD 428 million to USD 86.316 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by USD 85 million to USD 18.756 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also inched up by USD 43 million at USD 4.452 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story