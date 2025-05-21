Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 575.86% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.49% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.1210.2339.8853.5231.270.7828.442.654.030.6911.383.323.930.6711.203.263.920.589.243.17

