Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 575.86% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.49% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.1210.23 18 39.8853.52 -25 OPM %31.270.78 -28.442.65 - PBDT4.030.69 484 11.383.32 243 PBT3.930.67 487 11.203.26 244 NP3.920.58 576 9.243.17 191

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 1165.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Indel Money standalone net profit rises 823.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 25.15% in the March 2025 quarter

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story