Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 12.12 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 575.86% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.49% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content