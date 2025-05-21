Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 25.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 391.46 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 25.15% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 391.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 1519.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1450.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

391.46411.511519.831450.137.157.337.646.9619.0518.7778.1063.6310.4210.4344.9030.934.886.5223.8421.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News