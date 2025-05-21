Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 25.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 25.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 391.46 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 25.15% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 391.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 1519.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1450.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales391.46411.51 -5 1519.831450.13 5 OPM %7.157.33 -7.646.96 - PBDT19.0518.77 1 78.1063.63 23 PBT10.4210.43 0 44.9030.93 45 NP4.886.52 -25 23.8421.13 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the March 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story