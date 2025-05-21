Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 1165.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 569.70% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 1165.79% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 569.70% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.50% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.83% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.210.333.071.33-39.37-1975.76-63.19-379.705.200.9910.3615.795.120.9010.0315.254.810.387.4315.98

