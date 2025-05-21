Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.11 crore

Net Loss of West Leisure Resorts reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.83% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.110.06 PL 0.770.24 221 OPM %172.73-783.33 -7.79-137.50 - PBDT-0.18-0.47 62 0.07-0.33 LP PBT-0.18-0.47 62 0.07-0.33 LP NP-0.15-0.37 59 -0.04-0.25 84

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

