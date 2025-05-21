Indel Money standalone net profit rises 823.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 102.72 croreNet profit of Indel Money rose 823.44% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 102.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.84% to Rs 44.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 325.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
