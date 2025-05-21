Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indel Money standalone net profit rises 823.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Indel Money standalone net profit rises 823.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 102.72 crore

Net profit of Indel Money rose 823.44% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 102.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.84% to Rs 44.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 325.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.7279.78 29 325.40289.01 13 OPM %74.5755.13 -66.4363.32 - PBDT29.406.99 321 78.5968.98 14 PBT25.743.11 728 60.6055.76 9 NP19.302.09 823 44.5839.86 12

