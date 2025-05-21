Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Haryana Financial Corporation reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 69.34% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.50 -86 0.421.37 -69 OPM %-1471.43-194.00 --1254.76-225.55 - PBDT-0.41-0.19 -116 0.0827.09 -100 PBT-0.41-0.19 -116 0.0727.08 -100 NP0.15-0.20 LP -0.0125.43 PL

