Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 560.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 821.11% to Rs 18.33 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 560.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 821.11% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.331.9914.5132.161.660.291.530.210.990.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News