Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 41.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.20% to Rs 55.76 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons declined 41.30% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.83% to Rs 23.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 253.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
