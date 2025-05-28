Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 41.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 41.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 8.20% to Rs 55.76 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 41.30% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.83% to Rs 23.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 253.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.7660.74 -8 253.66255.61 -1 OPM %15.6018.55 -17.7017.78 - PBDT8.4910.25 -17 42.4444.13 -4 PBT5.627.69 -27 31.8234.57 -8 NP4.257.24 -41 23.8526.45 -10

