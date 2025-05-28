Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 221.99 crore

Net loss of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 221.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.56% to Rs 17.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 898.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 858.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales221.99223.33 -1 898.48858.56 5 OPM %8.699.60 -8.1510.48 - PBDT0.103.99 -97 -0.7525.91 PL PBT-18.60-14.78 -26 -76.09-41.42 -84 NP-4.648.29 PL 17.0544.36 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Suprajit Engg slides after Q4 PAT drop 54% YoY to Rs 27 cr

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story