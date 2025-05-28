Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 246.56 crore

Net Loss of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 246.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 1003.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 975.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales246.56265.13 -7 1003.95975.40 3 OPM %-0.86-1.92 --1.120.55 - PBDT-5.53-7.15 23 6.08-2.41 LP PBT-10.58-11.70 10 -13.33-18.90 29 NP-7.74-7.83 1 -11.21-11.73 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Suprajit Engg slides after Q4 PAT drop 54% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Bosch posts PAT of Rs 554 crore in Q4; board OKs dividend of Rs 512/share

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story