Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 53.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 876.92 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 53.95% to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 876.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.65% to Rs 99.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 3276.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2895.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales876.92783.12 12 3276.952895.86 13 OPM %9.9212.06 -10.1711.15 - PBDT82.60100.97 -18 319.19331.52 -4 PBT50.2073.45 -32 197.36227.78 -13 NP27.2459.15 -54 99.27167.27 -41

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

