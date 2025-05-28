Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 53.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 876.92 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 53.95% to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 876.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.65% to Rs 99.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 3276.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2895.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

