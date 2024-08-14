Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 4.08% to Rs 69.40 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 8.66% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.4072.35 -4 OPM %19.0218.27 -PBDT12.2412.49 -2 PBT9.4510.34 -9 NP7.077.74 -9

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

