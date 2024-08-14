Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 3.87 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 33.78% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.876.35 -39 OPM %23.2615.12 -PBDT0.830.95 -13 PBT0.660.91 -27 NP0.490.74 -34
