Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 33.78% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.876.3523.2615.120.830.950.660.910.490.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp