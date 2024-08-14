Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 38.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.14% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net profit of Ram Info declined 38.13% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.14% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.9817.4016.179.081.972.771.062.210.861.39

