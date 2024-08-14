Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 38.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 54.14% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net profit of Ram Info declined 38.13% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.14% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.9817.40 -54 OPM %16.179.08 -PBDT1.972.77 -29 PBT1.062.21 -52 NP0.861.39 -38

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

