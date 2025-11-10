Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 7.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 550.03 crore

Net profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 7.10% to Rs 173.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 550.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.550.03524.9639.6237.19263.10219.52229.60199.53173.43161.93

