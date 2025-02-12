Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 64.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 64.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 64.61% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2929.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2612.862929.54 -11 OPM %5.058.83 -PBDT162.34340.90 -52 PBT131.82313.79 -58 NP86.59244.64 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 30.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Simran Farms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story