Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 64.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 64.61% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2929.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2612.862929.545.058.83162.34340.90131.82313.7986.59244.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News