Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 30.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 178.19 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 30.21% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 178.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

