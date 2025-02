Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 159.35% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Mercury Trade Links rose 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 159.35% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.404.018.0813.220.840.530.840.530.580.39

