Dish TV India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.52, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.55% in last one year as compared to a 29.5% rally in NIFTY and a 10.98% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.52, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25289.2. The Sensex is at 82597.24, up 0.05%.Dish TV India Ltd has lost around 2.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2094.55, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.26 lakh shares in last one month.

