Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16345.45, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.55% in last one year as compared to a 29.5% rally in NIFTY and a 24.84% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16345.45, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25289.2. The Sensex is at 82597.24, up 0.05%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 2.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63578.6, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2805 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6592 shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp