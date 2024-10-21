Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 435.5 points or 1.31% at 32706.21 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 5.76%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.42%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.2%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.84%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.55%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.16%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.05%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.04%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.41%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.2 or 1.05% at 55905.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 162.67 points or 0.98% at 16353.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.4 points or 0.3% at 24778.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.41 points or 0.07% at 81169.34.

More From This Section

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 2754 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News