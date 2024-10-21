Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 480.8 points or 1.62% at 29206.05 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.98%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.78%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.27%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.53%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.75%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.75%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.33%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.2 or 1.05% at 55905.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 162.67 points or 0.98% at 16353.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.4 points or 0.3% at 24778.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.41 points or 0.07% at 81169.34.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 2754 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

