Adani Ports records 14% YoY growth in Sept'24 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it has handled a total cargo volume of 37.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) in September 2024, which is higher by 14% on YoY basis. The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 31% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+11%) cargo. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During H1 FY25, APSEZ handled 219.8 MMT of total cargo (up 8.5% YoY), clocking its highest ever H1 cargo. This growth was supported by containers, which was higher by 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (up 8%) cargo.

With Vizhinjam and Gopalpur contributing to cargo volume during the second half of the financial year, we are on track to deliver on our FY25 cargo guidance, despite disruption in Gangavaram port during the first quarter. The Mundra Port recorded cargo volumes of 101.1 MMT in H1 FY25.

Sweating of logistics assets continued with H1 FY25 rail volumes growing by 11% YoY to 0.31 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volumes growing by 20% YoY to 10.7 MMT.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 47.2% to Rs 3,112.83 crore on 11.34% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,956.32 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 1466 on the BSE.

