Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 316.14 points or 1.12% at 28587.91 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.88%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.71%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.56%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.34%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.6%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.6%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.53%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.47%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.43%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 166.91 or 0.32% at 52141.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 15.04 points or 0.1% at 15109.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.95 points or 0.49% at 23197.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 455.95 points or 0.59% at 76586.87.

On BSE,1506 shares were trading in green, 1490 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

