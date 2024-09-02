Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal shares slide

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 422.46 points or 1.3% at 32033.35 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 5.77%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.57%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.52%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.37%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.16%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.13%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.12%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.71%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.29%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 370.46 or 0.66% at 55651.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.22 points or 0.45% at 16679.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.15 points or 0.05% at 25249.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.79 points or 0.13% at 82470.56.

On BSE,1652 shares were trading in green, 2346 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

