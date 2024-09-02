Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 422.46 points or 1.3% at 32033.35 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 5.77%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.57%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.52%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.37%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.16%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.13%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.12%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.71%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.29%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 370.46 or 0.66% at 55651.09.