Telecom stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 71.72 points or 2.16% at 3248.53 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.54%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.9%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 3.45%),Avantel Ltd (down 3.04%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.94%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.92%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.84%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.44%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.23%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.52%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.67%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 370.46 or 0.66% at 55651.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.22 points or 0.45% at 16679.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.15 points or 0.05% at 25249.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.79 points or 0.13% at 82470.56.

On BSE,1652 shares were trading in green, 2346 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

