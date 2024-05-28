Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 107.09 points or 0.32% at 33444.52 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.04%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.66%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.45%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.59%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.03%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.91%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.97 or 0.08% at 75449.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.13% at 22962.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 236.41 points or 0.49% at 47718.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.14 points or 0.22% at 14795.59.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1660 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

