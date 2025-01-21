SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 9.84% over last one month compared to 9.26% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

SignatureGlobal India Ltd rose 2% today to trade at Rs 1133.75. The BSE Realty index is up 0.72% to quote at 7492.39. The index is down 9.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.76% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 10.02 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 9.84% over last one month compared to 9.26% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36495 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1645.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1021.2 on 29 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News