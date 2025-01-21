Zomato Ltd Falls 8.88%

Zomato Ltd has lost 22.1% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

Zomato Ltd lost 8.88% today to trade at Rs 219.55. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is down 0.06% to quote at 9425.47. The index is down 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 5.76% and The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd lost 4.63% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went up 16.47 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zomato Ltd has lost 22.1% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.5 on 05 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 128.1 on 23 Jan 2024.

