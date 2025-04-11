Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 1103.15 points or 4.14% at 27720.34 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 5.27%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.62%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.57%),Vedanta Ltd (up 4.36%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.96%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.17%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.88%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 895.6 or 2.02% at 45341.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 240.06 points or 1.74% at 13997.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 449.85 points or 2.01% at 22849.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1378.49 points or 1.87% at 75225.64.

Also Read

IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

Xi heads to Southeast Asia to rally support amid Trump's tariff offensive

Delhi Assembly Speaker calls meeting to examine CAG reports today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1400 pts to 75,250; Nifty at 22,840; metal, pharma, auto gain 2-4%

On BSE,2723 shares were trading in green, 361 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Tariff Worries and Weak Sector Performance

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Madhav Infra Projects gains on acquiring 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Jindal Stainless surges after arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story