Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 1103.15 points or 4.14% at 27720.34 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 5.27%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.62%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.57%),Vedanta Ltd (up 4.36%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.96%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.17%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.88%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 895.6 or 2.02% at 45341.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 240.06 points or 1.74% at 13997.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 449.85 points or 2.01% at 22849.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1378.49 points or 1.87% at 75225.64.

On BSE,2723 shares were trading in green, 361 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

