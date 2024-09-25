Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 330.54 points or 1% at 33405.38 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.23%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.9%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.01%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.79%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.33%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.31%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.44%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.39%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.03%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.08%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.77 or 0.11% at 57539.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.61 points or 0.22% at 17111.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.9 points or 0% at 25939.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 38.42 points or 0.05% at 84952.46.

On BSE,1703 shares were trading in green, 1447 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

