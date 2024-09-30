Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 6.56%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.43%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 6.68% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 6.56% today to trade at Rs 1761.1. The BSE Realty index is down 1.43% to quote at 8624.81. The index is up 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.84% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.44% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 87.25 % over last one year compared to the 29.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 6.68% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5625 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13320 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 862.5 on 26 Oct 2023.
