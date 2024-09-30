Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 6.56%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.43%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 6.68% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 6.56% today to trade at Rs 1761.1. The BSE Realty index is down 1.43% to quote at 8624.81. The index is up 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.84% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.44% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 87.25 % over last one year compared to the 29.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp