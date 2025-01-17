Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.33 -33 OPM %36.3663.64 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.180.21 -14 NP0.160.16 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit declines 3.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sellwin Traders standalone net profit rises 247.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Onix Solar Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story