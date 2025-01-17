National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 15.69 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 56.30% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.6914.82-6.2517.413.176.583.176.582.154.92

